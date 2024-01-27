This is a painting that everyone on the Internet seems to think is called The Daemon Lover. So I’ll go with that. Though it’s real title seems to be At the Heights (1883-4). Pirner did a painting called The Daemon Lover in 1893, but I can’t find it. By Maximilian Pirner - www.tfsimon.com, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3744648

Demon Lover

Friedl should have known. The young man at the door was selling encyclopedias, which no one had heard of for decades. He wore a black t-shirt, ragged around the neck, that said FREE THE PEOPLE in white letters. Two knobby little scarlet horns erupted from his forehead just below the hairline, about an inch and a half long; also he had a tail, you couldn't miss it, with a dragon spike at the tip. The tail coiled and swished excitedly as if it had a life of its own. But Friedl ignored the oddities because the boy was so cute otherwise, quick and lean, with an open, inviting smile and sparkling eyes.

Commentary

What can I say? A universal story. We all fall for inappropriate people. Against our better judgment.

What happens next? Catastrophe.

Okay, perhaps not everyone. Maybe just me. Maybe this story is ever so slightly autobiographical, with the genders switched to protect the innocent. This is an interpretation I only thought of today. Now it seems blazingly obvious, much to my chagrin.

But enough of that.

The demon lover is, of course, an old folkloric theme. So this story uses the shadow text technique; it references and feeds off a prior literary form as part of its structure. I must have read that medieval ballad when I was in high school. “The Daemon Lover” by the prolific yet little known poet Anonymous. (There are many variants.)

The demon lover returns after a seven-year absence to redeem promises a young woman once made to him, only, in the meantime, she has married someone else and has a son.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published ‘Where have you been, my long lost lover, This seven long years and more?’ ‘I've been seeking gold for thee, my love, And riches of great store. ‘Now I'm come for the vows you promised me, You promised me long ago;’ ‘My former vows you must forgive, For I'm a wedded wife.’

Nevertheless, she acquiesces to his charms, kisses her son goodbye, and off they go. The poem ends.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He took her up to the topmast high, To see what she could see; He sunk the ship in a flash of fire, To the bottom of the sea.

Exactly.

One version of this poem was called “A Warning for Married Women,” which is a bit sexist.

Keats’s “La Belle Dame sans Merci” switches genders, same theme. He might have called it “A Warning for Young Men Wandering about in Full Armor.”

La Belle Dame San Merci (1901) by Frank Bernard Dicksee, via Wikipedia

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published She took me to her Elfin grot, And there she wept and sighed full sore, And there I shut her wild wild eyes With kisses four.

No doubt there is something Jungian on the way these stories haunt me.

Both Elizabeth Bowen and Shirley Jackson have written short stories based on the demon lover theme (click on their names to see the stories). At one time, the dark Elizabeth Bowen was near the top of my list. Novel after novel seems to climax in suicide. I was going to write an essay, “Great Suicides in Literature.” Demon lovers and suicide.

There is something deeper to think about. The demon lover is haunting because it speaks to the danger of fantasy when we fall in love. You never truly know the other person, your vision is mystified by eros and old wounds. Fantasy and need blind you to the horns and tail. Those mischievous, bright eyes, possibly a sign of a violent personality disorder, bedazzle you.

I wrote an aphorism in one of my short stories: Love is an erotic accident prolonged to disaster.

Of course, being me, I have to make a joke of this. And there is irony in brevity. “Search parties failed to turn up any sign of human remains” has always seemed like a perfect short story to me.

How many of you have encountered a demon lover? Please answer in the comment box. How catastrophic was the experience? Give it a rating from one to ten, ten being an 80 kiloton nuclear explosion of the heart.