The secret wife of my 5xgreat-uncle Hugh Percival McCall. She was Three-fingered Jack’s mother. (Santa Cruz Evening News , December 18, 1915)

Three-fingered Jack

I recently discovered a new cousin, name of Three-fingered Jack McCall, who died in a shoot-out trying to rob train outside of Goshen, California, on March 19, 1896. It was his first train robbery. Evidently, he wasn’t very good at it. Prior to train-robbing he had earned a living as a lumberjack, which explains how he lost two fingers and earned his nickname. Evidently, he wasn’t very good at lumberjacking either. His real name was Daniel McCall.

He was born in Soquel, Santa Cruz County, California, in 1852 to Dolores Moxica and Hugh Pablo McCall. Dolores was Old California, descended from early Spanish settlers, remembered in her old age as respectable and Catholic. Hugh Pablo was a dead-beat dad, bigamist, alcoholic, and ex-con. When he arrived in California, he supported himself as an itinerant trapper and lumberjack, a model for his son. He was also my 5xgreat-uncle, born in New Jersey (as so many of my ancestors were), a long-time resident of Norfolk County where I grew up, and a veteran of the War of 1812. His real name was Hugh Percival McCall.

Before I tell you about Three-fingered Jack, I have to tell you about his father. They are matched set, the two together being among my most cherished family memories (not memories exactly; I don’t think my family ever knew about Hugh Pablo and his family in California).

One of the world’s great wanderers

I’ve always been fascinated by stories of people who disappear, are presumed dead, but then, one day, come home again, having lived another life in secret somewhere else and far away. Or folk stories about penniless younger sons who must go away to earn their fortunes, only to return one day rich and accomplished. Or tales of international spies with five passports under different names able to weave in and out of lives and never have to settle down and face the consequences.

My bad boy uncle Hugh McCall wrote the book on such disappearing acts when he ran away from home and family in 1827 at the age of 35 only to turn up 45 years later with vague stories about where he had been all that time. His Canadian wife and children being dead, there was no one left to complain of his absence; the village of Vittoria gave him a welcome home parade, and when he passed on a year later in 1874, his death register listed his occupation as “one of the world’s great wanderers.”

There are clearly two ways of looking at this, I think to myself, now that I have achieved an age of wisdom and mature judgment. First, there is the mythic tale of the nomad, sloughing off the humdrum responsibilities of civilized life, possessions, and attachments and slipping away into a world of romance and adventure. Think: Jack Kerouac on the road. But on the other hand, the unromantic hand, Hugh McCall abandoned his wife and three small children to the winds. E. A. Owen, the Long Point Settlement chronicler, wrote that “He was possessed of a roaming disposition and was fond of adventure.” But he was clearly something of a wastrel and inept. Every money-making venture he put his hand to failed.

And what was he doing all that time away? The story his nephew F. W. Walsh told after the wanderer died is that he made his way as a hunter, something like Daniel Boone, traveling down the Mississippi to Texas and Mexico where he took part in a revolution, but picking the wrong side, the “Monarchial” faction, he ended up in a Mexican prison. Some indeterminate time later he teleported to California for the Gold Rush, but typically managed to fail at finding gold. At which point, he turned up in Vittoria in southern Ontario ancient in years but triumphant. (This last part still mystifies me, the apotheosis of the serial loser.)

But let me tell the details.

Hugh Percival McCall was one of my New Jersey ancestors, the youngest child of an illiterate Scottish soldier Donald McCall (my 5xgreat-grandfather), a Highlander from island of Mull, a veteran of the siege of Louisbourg (1758), the capture of Quebec (1759), and Pontiac’s Rebellion (1763-65). Donald McCall was demobilized in Philadelphia where he met his wife Elsie Simpson, and the two of them homesteaded in a Scottish settlement near Basking Ridge, Somerset County, New Jersey. In total they had nine children, five sons and four daughters. Hugh Percival came late, born in 1793.

Somerset County enclosed by the broken red line. Basking Ridge is at the northeastern tip, roughly the “R” in Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. This is where the Donald McCall and Elsie Simpson settled in about 1765, leaving for Canada finally in 1797.

An early landowner map showing Vittoria (shaded), Young’s Creek, and the lots owned by Donald McCall, the old Scottish soldier, and his sons Duncan and Daniel. Hugh Percival McCall inherited Donald’s land when his father died in 1818.

By 1797, the family had settled in what would become Norfolk County in southern Ontario, scene of my childhood. They chopped farms out of the bush just west of Vittoria along Young’s Creek a few miles north of Lake Erie. Briefly, Hugh Percival went to school; at least he learned to sign his name. But mostly he grew up wild, already uprooted, the accidental child of older parents (his father was 58 and his mother 46 when he was born) consumed with obtaining the bare necessities on the frontier. He occupied himself in hunting (wolves, 2 shillings a head) and fabulous feats of strength. Once he and his posse challenged each other to lift the grinding wheel in a bark mill (for grinding tree bark to extract the tannins for tanning leather). Owen describes the wheel:

The wheel was six feet in diameter, eighteen inches thick, solid, and made of oak timber. In addition to the weight of this ponderous wheel was that of the propelling shaft, or lever as it was called, around which the wheel revolved. When it is considered that this shaft was about fifteen feet long, passing through the wheel four feet from the outer end where the lifting was done, the difficulty of the task may well be imagined…

Hugh seems to have imprinted not on his father but on his eldest brother John McCall, a large, turbulent, hard-drinking man who, in New Jersey, had owned slaves. According to Owen, the soul of discretion, John McCall “was possessed of a rough-and-ready nature, and was a conspicuous personage in the settlement. He was endowed with a coarse vein of humor, and being an expert hunter, was one of the best known characters of his time.” Thomas Welch, an Anglican and a member of the local land-owning elite, described him less judiciously as an “abandoned Character . . . accustomed to escape from the penalties of the Law in New Jersey, where nothing less than Grand Larceny is laid to his Charge. . . . He is certainly a very bad Man.”

War of 1812 and after

John McCall owned a boat that he used for trading up and down and across the lake. When the War of 1812 broke out, Hugh Percival was 19 and full of vim. In early August, 1812, Sir Isaac Brock, the British commander in what was then called Upper Canada, organized a party of Norfolk militia, put them in boats at Port Dover, and sailed up the lake to Detroit, which they promptly captured. John McCall’s boat formed part of the armada, fitted with a cannon in the bow, Hugh Percival in the crew.

Norfolk was harried country during the war. Its farms were the bread basket of the British Army, but most of the time the British Army hung back at Ancaster on Lake Ontario and left the farm county open to depredations from the lake and by land. Americans were forever coming over and burning things. My short story “The Battle of Malcolm’s Mills” is a fictionalized account of an incident during the famous McArthur Raid of 1814. Hugh Percival was a sergeant in the Flank Company of the Norfolk Militia, then joined Col. Henry Bostwick's Royal London Volunteers. He seems to have fought in a various skirmishes, most notably at the Battle of McRae’s Farm on the Thames River (roughly where Chatham is today) under the command of Lt. Henry Medcalf in December, 1813.

By late 1813, the Americans had pushed the British out of Detroit and killed the great war chief Tecumseh at the disastrous Battle of Moraviantown in October. The Americans had set up forward posts well inland from Detroit. In December, the militia in Norfolk got wind of a large herd of cattle grazing on the prairie at Rondeau. Medcalf organized a unit, including Hugh, to bring them in. When Medcalf and his men arrived at Rondeau the cattle had disappeared, but a local informant reported that a party of American troops were stationed at McRae’s farmhouse up on the Thames. Though his men were exhausted and cold, Medcalf decided to take advantage of the situation; he had surprise on his side.

The Canadians surrounded the house in the night, shouted for surrender, then poured a volley through the windows. One American was killed, the rest captured. Hugh, in particular, was praised for his energy and bravery. Which was all well and good except that the Canadians retreating with their straggling band of prisoners managed to let most of they escape before they reached the British lines. Whether this was accidental or intentional is open to debate. Evidently, the experience scarred Lt. Medcalf who was promoted to Captain but soon thereafter disappears from the public record.

A marriage of like minds

Meantime, earlier in 1813, Hugh had married Eanor (the spelling is variable) Haviland. He was 20 and she was 25, also a wild child, and illiterate. Like the McCalls, the Havilands were Loyalists from New Jersey, with land grants at the north end of Norfolk in Townsend Township (I went to Boy Scouts with Haviland boys from nearby Boston). My genealogically inclined late cousin John Cardiff wryly observed, “Hugh and Aner appear to have been a couple of rascals who probably did the neighbors a favor when they married each other.” They had five children: George (b1814), Isaac (b1815, lived only 10 days), Mervyum (b1817, died the same day), Allen (b1818), and Sarah (b1820).

Here is my go-to map of Norfolk County, Lake Erie and Long Point at the bottom. The orange circle encloses Vittoria and St. Williams, the area where the McCall family settled after leaving New Jersey. The blue circle is where my Glover forebears settled, also the Havilands where Hugh Percival met Eanor.

At first Hugh tried farming in Townsend near Eanor’s parents, but in 1818 his father died, leaving him the family farm near Vittoria on condition that he look after his aging mother. This arrangement didn’t suit Hugh past the first year (or maybe it didn’t suit Eanor). He sold the farm to his brother James and put the money toward a boat, following the example of his older brother John. But he wasn’t very good a sailing either. Famously, in 1819 he got caught in the lake ice off Port Rowan with a load of salt. Salt prices rose $2 a barrel in the aftermath. In 1820, Eanor took the children and moved back to her parents.

According to John Cardiff, “A heavy drinker, Hugh lost the boat then became a seldom trusted pilot for hire. Several times he drank his commission in the U.S., woke up broke and had to walk home to Aner who yet again took him in and put him to work improving whatever poor housing she had at the time.” Typical of his efforts, according to Owen, “Mr. McCall was awarded a grant of land in the township of Sombra, but he could not tie himself down to the task of improving it.” By 1827, Eanor was reduced to squatting on a piece of property in Townsend, making do with handouts from her parents. Hugh Percival exerted himself to make one final effort to earn enough to help her buy the land. “For a time, says Owen, “he engaged in the fur traffic.”

But that year or the next he finally he gave up and lit out for the territory.

Eanor moved the remains of her family west to Yarmouth in neighboring Elgin County to a farm her father owned. Her daughter died at the age of 12 in 1832. She remarried, then remarried again and had to take out a restraining order against that man. Her son George died and she stepped in to take care of his wife and children. In 1864, at the age of 76, she died. She was buried next to her daughter.

Hugh Percival not at the Alamo

No one really knows what Hugh was doing for the next dozen or so years. The only evidence, such as it is, is contained in a newspaper memorial written by his nephew F. L. Walsh around the time of his death. Here is what Walsh had to say.

A few years after that war (1812—14) was ended, from not having been successful in maritime pursuits on the lakes and other causes, Hugh McCall left this country and being much of a sportsman, went southward along the then confines of settlements — rifle in hand — surpassing many of the renowned hunters of that time, by the numbers taken by his unerring aim on the famed hunting grounds of the West, until he finally reached Mexico. There he settled and was successful in gaining property for several years, when out of pure philanthropy, as they have since evinced, their affectionate neighbours persuaded the Mexicans that to be politically happy was to do as they had done — become independent. Acting upon this advice, a revolution took place. When the subject of these remarks as well from his Monarchial principles, early inculcated as from a sense of duty, in return for kind offices which had been extended to him by those in authority, he joined the forces in defense of Spanish supremacy. They were discomfited and he with others taken, was forthwith pinioned to be shot; but it so happened that one in authority amongst the insurgents was a Scotchman and he hearing or seeing the name McCall amongst those of the doomed prisoners, came to him and asked him if he came from Scotland, being answered that he was the son of a Scotsman, he calmly remarked, Perhaps it might be as well not to execute that man — his life was spared but not his property. He was hurried far into the interior of the country and retained a prisoner until Mexican independence had been gained, which if a blessing must have been one in disguise as their subsequent history has shown. After being released from captivity Hugh McCall made his way to California where his efforts to settle himself comfortably promised for a time to be crowned with success , but his plans were again frustrated by the angel of evil omen which had ruined his prospects in Mexico — overshadowing regions West of the Rocky Mountains which caused the mania which seized the many thousands to flock to that country in the hope of getting gold. But this did not benefit the subject of these remarks, quite the contrary.

Walsh had this story from Hugh Percival himself, or from another nephew Simpson McCall (Owen’s information came from Simpson McCall), and it is about as garbled as you can get. By the late 1820s Mexico was already an independent country no longer ruled by Spain. So the words “independence” and “Spanish supremacy” are meaningless. American settlers were flocking into Texas, which was still part of Mexico, taking advantage of generous land grants by which the Mexican government hoped to erect a civilized barrier against the Comanche. But Mexico had outlawed slavery, which annoyed those American immigrants who wanted to extend their cotton empire into the new lands. These American Texans did try to persuade their Mexican neighbors to rise for independence. The upshot was the Texas Revolution (1835-36), the massacres at the Alamo and Goliad, and the eventual defeat of the Mexican army under Santa Ana.

It’s just possible to construct a motivation out of this. Hugh Percival was a Loyalist and a Tory, an enemy of the American democratic experiment. He was grateful to Mexico for its open-handed land grants. When it came time to choose sides, he threw in his lot with the Mexican government against the American revolutionaries. In other words, he sided with the Mexican government against Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie and all those Walt Disney heroes of yesteryear. But then who took him prisoner — the Texans he fought against? — and who wanted to shoot him? And why did he end up in a Mexican jail after fighting on their side? In fact, the whole shooting episode sounds invented, a B movie Hollywood script, and the reasons for his imprisonment remain obscure. His settling in Texas itself is only a theory.

Hugh Percival becomes Hugh Pablo

Upon his release, Hugh’s compulsive wanderlust led him to Gold Rush California, or so the story goes. I bought this story for a long time, only recently discovered the truth, or something approximating the truth. There are no records of Hugh in Mexico or Texas. Those years are a tabula rasa, but just recently I found fresh documents, and, lo!, there he is, now Hugh Pablo McCall living in Soquel, Santa Cruz County, California in the mid-1840s with a young woman named Dolores Moxica (1823-1915).

In the summer of 1969 I ate lunch on the pier at Santa Cruz little knowing how near I was to Uncle Hugh with only a century between us.

The date of Hugh Pablo’s arrival is squishy, but the couple’s first child, a son, Francisco McCall, was born in Soquel in 1846 (well, that date is a little squishy, too). Hugh Pablo was 50, Dolores was 26. California was still part of Mexico. A second son, Juan, named for his brother John, appeared in 1847, followed by Daniel (the train robber) in 1852, Susanah in 1856, James in 1859, and, surprisingly, another son David in 1870 when his father was 77, all born in Soquel. Between times, in 1852, Dolores and Hugh Pablo were married.

Soquel is marked on the map; I added the arrow to show roughly where Zayante is located. Santa Cruz, of course, was one of the original Spanish missions established in 1791.

Dolores lived to be 93. An obituary in the Santa Cruz Evening News, December 18, 1915, memorializes her as “a member of one of the old time Spanish families and can remember the days of the old Mission Fathers. She was a devout Catholic and worshiped in the old Mission Church.” In a 1955 obituary for Laura McCall, Francisco’s wife, Hugh is described as “a French Canadian timber worker who had come here in Mexican days.” This is crucial to the timing; Mexico ceded California to the United States in 1848; “Mexican days” would be before 1848. An Ancestry.com genealogy for Francisco gives his birth year as 1846 and lists Hugh Pablo as French Canadian, occupation “Trapper/Lumberjack.”

The Santa Cruz Sentinal of October 10, 1948, refers to Hugh as “Hugh Paul McCall, called Pablo by early Californians. A woodsman, he worked first in the timber of Zayante in 1850, and two years later moved into Soquel valley. He married Dolores Moxica, granddaughter of another of the Guadalajara settlers to Branciforte.” Francisco’s birth year is given 1852, no doubt to make him legitimate after the fact.

The 1850 California state census for Santa Cruz County lists Dolores McCall, 25, and two children, Francisco McCall, 8, and Juan McCall, 3. This would push Francisco’s birth back to 1842, which would mean Hugh might have arrived as early as 1840. And of all these dates and ages, I rather trust the census form over family estimates and online genealogical sites.

At any event, Hugh Percival as Hugh Pablo settled comfortably in California near the ocean with his Mexican wife and lived there for roughly 30 years, almost exactly the same amount of time he had spent in Canada. Then something happened. Was it the birth of another son in 1870? Or was he just restless, always restless. I couldn’t find any mention of his second disappearance in the California records and genealogies. A willed forgetfulness on the part of the family. He last appears in Soquel in the 1870 state census, occupation farming, and — poof! — he’s gone.

The next thing you know they’re holding a parade for him in Vittoria.

There is always a Bible quote for such occasions.