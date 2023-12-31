Out & Back
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
On Writing
Family Stories
Current Projects
Resurrections
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Lives of Slaves
An experimental reading of the West Indian slave registries
Jan 20
•
Douglas Glover
7
Share this post
Lives of Slaves
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Learning to read the ground
Sugar ruins and working estates in Grenada
Jan 15
•
Douglas Glover
4
Share this post
Learning to read the ground
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
My Puritan Ancestors & the Tavern of the Dark Moon
A family story
Jan 10
•
Douglas Glover
13
Share this post
My Puritan Ancestors & the Tavern of the Dark Moon
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
December 2023
Some things cannot be put right...
A New Year's microstory
Dec 31, 2023
•
Douglas Glover
11
Share this post
Some things cannot be put right...
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
November 2023
The Mount Rich Carib Stones
Ghosts in the jungle
Nov 6, 2023
•
Douglas Glover
9
Share this post
The Mount Rich Carib Stones
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
October 2023
A fusion of beauty and thought: Tomoé Hill's Olympia
An appreciation
Oct 31, 2023
•
Douglas Glover
4
Share this post
A fusion of beauty and thought: Tomoé Hill's Olympia
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Dreddz Empire Bar & Garage
Hiking across Carriacou to Dumfries
Oct 9, 2023
•
Douglas Glover
9
Share this post
Dreddz Empire Bar & Garage
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
There are no addresses in Grenada
My researches in the islands
Oct 1, 2023
•
Douglas Glover
9
Share this post
There are no addresses in Grenada
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
September 2023
Harry's Version
A microstory
Sep 12, 2023
•
Douglas Glover
4
Share this post
Harry's Version
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
August 2023
Stormy Weather
Microstory
Aug 20, 2023
•
Douglas Glover
5
Share this post
Stormy Weather
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Jay Gatsby with a shotgun at Long Point
Lake Erie's Long Point and the company that saved it
Aug 12, 2023
•
Douglas Glover
5
Share this post
Jay Gatsby with a shotgun at Long Point
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Catastrophe porn, canoe adventures in Canada
A woman's way through unknown Labrador
Aug 6, 2023
•
Douglas Glover
8
Share this post
Catastrophe porn, canoe adventures in Canada
douglasglover.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
© 2024 Douglas Glover
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts